Mainland Holdings to start operation in POM

By PISAI GUMAR

MAINLAND Holdings Ltd chairman William Lamur says after a period of solid growth in revenue and profitability in the agri-business, the company will begin operations in Port Moresby.

Lamur, pictured, said Port Moresby had an interesting market and as the leading poultry business in the country, it was vital to have a strong presence in the growing market.

Its products include Tablebirds chicken, eggs, day-old chicks, stock feeds plus the Three Roses flour.

“These household brands are well known to our citizens and will be increasingly available by setting up manufacturing in the fast-growing Port Moresby region,” he said.

“While the operations will be small at the start, I anticipate a number of opportunities for the business to grow by establishing aptly reputation of a leader in the SME sector that was well funded and recognised in Morobe in the last 40 years.”

Lamur said poultry was an important and healthy protein source enjoyed by all people.

He said as a leading agri-business, it is important to ensure its availability throughout Papua New Guinea.

“We want to provide the consumers with quality, low-cost poultry, and make it widely available to consumers as it is important for people to understand the value of poultry as a lean and healthy meat, much lower in fat than other meat products in the market,” he said.

“As PNG continues to grow, we expect poultry to become an increasingly important protein source for consumers.”

The company is owned by the people of Papua New Guinea through Nasfund plus number of smaller shareholders.

Like this: Like Loading...