Maintain cultural values, says bishop

BUILDING multi-cultural communities in urban settlements can erode fundamental indigenous values and social security, head bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Rev Jack Urame says.

He said many children in such communities were forced to adopt foreign cultures on the streets as a result of change that was brought about by technology and urban drift.

Urame urged citizens of the country to maintain their cultural values that protect their social security net and relationships to love and care for each other.

He was speaking during the Universal Children’s Day at Ampo, Lae.

Urame said Papua New Guinea was facing a lot of challenges determined by technology, human ideologies and migration with foreign cultures, clashing with indigenous cultural values. “The question is how can we as Melanesians handle all these issues impacting our lives,” Urame said.

“Melanesians have values of social security and relationships between parents and children, love and care for orphans and adopted children and duty of care to the elderly.

“These values are eroding.

“Current changes are distinct from previous years and tomorrow will be a different change due to multi-cultural communities we are creating in settlements.

“Our children are creating and building their own cultures on the streets in which the fundamental ideals are eroding.

“Let us recapture indigenous cultural values that built our society to be resilient and let us revisit and redefine biblical values.

Like this: Like Loading...