Maintain highway: McLay

THE Highlands Highway should be routinely maintained so that it is kept in good condition, says Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Alan McLay.

McLay was commenting on the closure of the highway because of landslides at two different sections of the highway last week.

One was in Daulo, Eastern Highlands and the another at Guo, Wandi in Chimbu.

McLay said although his office was yet to receive any complaints from business houses in Lae and trucking companies, he was concerned that the condition of the highway would only get worse if it was not routinely maintained.

He said the landslip was the work of nature and no one should be blamed.

“We cannot blame anyone as it (landslide) is an act of nature,” McLay said.

He said proper routine of maintenance of the highway keeps it in good condition.

“But as I have been saying many times, proper routine maintenance schedule of the highway would keep it in good condition.

“Funding should be set aside to do this.

“Vehicles carrying heavy loads are using the highway so this also affects it.

“The highway has to be maintained to a certain standard for vehicles to use.”

McLay said the Markham section of the highway was also a problematic section because it flooded every time it rained.

He said the sediment build-up at the headwaters of the rivers flowing through Markham Valley caused the rivers to change course thus affecting the highway.

