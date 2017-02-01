ACTING Morobe administrator Sheila Harou has called on public servants to understand the core business at all government levels, maintain work ethics and serve people.

She called on public servants to acknowledge and declare their identity as our strength. She said though diversified, PNG had to be unified and declare one Christian faith.

“We must acknowledge our maker and commit our individual and corporate lives. We must transform society, Morobe and be connected well.”

Harou urged public servants to maintain order and discipline at provincial administrations in all districts.

“Development potential lies in districts and it starts with us to deliver services and implement government’s development aspirations,” Harou said.

Harou said public servants should raise their level of responsibility in line with current development trends and challenges and to respect the rule of law and rights of others.

“Peace and righteousness must prevail in public service to govern and rule Morobe,” Harou said.

She made the call during Morobe public servants’ dedication and opening of the year on Friday at St Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Members of the coordination and monitoring committee, Sam Sewec (provincial cabinet), programme advisers and coordinators pledged their service to guide and serve the people.

Harou said that progress in the government projects had direct impact on projects developed in the province.

She challenged the people of Morobe to get started with developments, including the Lae Port, Wafi-Golpu mine, Wagang fisheries wharf, Nadzab Airport redevelopment, Lae to Nadzab four-lane roads, Lae-Nadzab development plan and bypass road from Lae Port, Lae School of Nursing and the Angau Memorial General Hospital upgrade and redevelopment.

Like this: Like Loading...