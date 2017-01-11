Maintaining law, order in Kokopo market vital: CEO

MAINTAINING law and order at the Kokopo provincial market in East New Britain plays a big role in ensuring the market is safe for all users.

The law and order and operations officer with the ENB Market Authority, Gesley Tunian said ensuring safety was based on implementing market rules.

He said rules inspectors and security guards at the market imposed the spot fine of K20 for people breaching policies of the market authority.

The main provincial market in Kokopo continues to attract the attention of visitors, both local and international.

It also strives to meet expectations of the Government, apart from providing an avenue for the grassroots people of East New Britain to do business.

These expectations include growing the local economy, developing the tourism hub, preparing for the 2018 Apec international meeting and striving to meet the status of Kokopo as a newly declared city of the country.

Tunian said the implementation of the market rules was evident in the cleanliness of the facilities.

Tunian said the biggest concern was for the market to be kept clean and safe for all its users, such as vendors at the stalls and kiosks and the buyers.

The market was funded jointly by the World Bank and European Union at a cost of K12.3 million and opened in 2010.

