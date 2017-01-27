Maipakai told to roll out services in Kikori

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has urged Kikori MP Mark Maipakai to roll out services in his electorate using the district services improvement programme funds.

O’Neill was responding to Maipakai’s request for the establishment of a correctional facility in Kerema under the tax credit scheme arrangement.

“Gulf has never had a correctional facility,” Maipakai said.

O’Neill said the Government had invested in infrastructure such as roads and hospitals

“We have done things, we are also working on Samberigi (Southern Highlands) to Kikori (Gulf) road which is almost complete.

“I urge the MP (Maipakai) to utilise some of his district services improvement programme to roll out some of the services,” O’Neill said.

