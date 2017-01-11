Major Morobe road projects to be submitted to cabinet

THREE major road projects in Morobe will be submitted to Cabinet for approval, says Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh.

They are the Milfordhaven road, Unitech-Bumayong road in Lae plus the second phase of the Lae-Nadzab Highway.

Wereh said the department wanted the second phase of the Lae-Nadzab Highway to be of the same quality as the first phase from Bugandi to Nine-Mile.

“We want to complete that in line with the Government’s commitment, which is before Cabinet now to decide on the second phase,” he said.

Wereh said the Milfordhaven road and the one from Unitech to Bumayong were the last two remaining sections in Lae which needed to be sealed.

“The two final sections of arterial roads are part of what Government has planned to complete in this term of parliament,” he said.

“We’ve delivered more than 40km already (in Lae). The remaining ones are the Milfordhaven and Independence Drive (Unitech-Bumayong) which are before the NEC (National Executive Council) for the approval of contracts.”

