Make markets safer: Official

ABOUT 80 per cent of Port Moresby’s market vendors are women who need to be protected, an official says.

UNWOMEN programme specialist Christina Cheong said it was why the Port Moresby Safe City for Women and Girls’ Project was implemented to create a safe place for women and girls to sell and buy fresh produce in.

She said it was important for the market controllers to go through the leadership and human rights training because they played an instrumental role in making markets safe.

“In many instances they are the first responders when any security incidents occur,” she said.

“This training equips market controllers with the understanding of their responsibilities, beyond the activities they need to carry out,” Cheong said.

“It helps to put in perspective the impact of their actions and their work.”

She said market managers through their work can also create environments where differences between individuals were resolved amicably, and users of the market were empowered to play a part in preventing crime.

PNG Young Women’s Christian Association executive director Diane Kambanei said many of the women experienced forms of violence in the markets.

“Like in many market places in Papua New Guinea, Port Moresby’s women make up a large proportion of vendors.

Promoting safer market places for women to carry out economic activities to sustain themselves and their families should be a priority,” she said.

“YWCA believes in creating safe spaces for women hence equipping market place managers with the knowledge of human rights is paramount to achieving safe spaces for women.”

Like this: Like Loading...