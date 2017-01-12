Make results accessible

I COMMEND the unselfish task being shouldered by UPNG open campus and administration.

However, I am concerned about the delays in processing of academic transcripts for students who have completed their academic studies.

Most students have yet to collect their 2016 academic transcripts.

Last year, there were a number of young students attending the Kanauki UPNG Open College in the Yangoru-Saussia district of East Sepik. Some of them took matriculation studies while others were there to upgrade their marks.

Despite completing their studies, they are still waiting for their transcript to allow them to be apply for space in tertiary institutions.

For the benefit of the students, I think the UPNG Open College faculty should come up with a better system that will give them prompt access to examination results and academic transcripts .

Casper Sataro

Kubalia, ESP

Like this: Like Loading...