Make use of e-learning opportunities: TPA

University students at the Divine Word University have been challenged to make use of

e-learning opportunities for their benefit and for the country.

PNG Tourism Promotion Authority policy and planning director Alcinda Trawen, speaking at the university’s open day in Madang, said students needed to be responsible with

e-learning.

Trawen said students should be conscious of their role to assist in addressing the digital divide that exists between the haves and have-nots in PNG.

“It is fast becoming common knowledge that e-learning using a wide array of electronic media to educate or train learners is going to become the norm,” Trawen said.

“And DWU in my opinion has always been the tertiary institution leader in this element.”

She said while the benefits were immense, there were also many challenges such as in literacy, connectivity and access.

“The dilemma we find ourselves in is that we are advancing and operating in a modern context whilst still holding on to tradition as well as conditions not so conducive to advancing,” she said.

Trawen said the challenges as members of the privileged educated class to act and find solutions.

She was the student’s guest of honour at the University’s open day in its Madang campus last Sunday.

