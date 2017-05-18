Make, use home-made pesticides on crops

The National Agriculture and Research Institute (NARI) through its Crop Protection Training which was held last week at its Laloki Farmer Training Centreshowed farmers some of the ways in which homemade pesticides can be made.

Pesticides are very important in farming as it helps protects plants from insects which can destroy these plants and also helps them to grow healthier.

During the Crop Protection Training farmers were thought ways on how to safely handle chemical insecticides, which they usually did to control insect pest on their crops, and make them aware very well of the waiting period before harvest and sell to avoid chemical residues on crops.

The homemade pesticides that were used to demonstrate were NARI released technologies and havehad on farm demonstrations since 2005.

One of the most common pest or insect is the taro beetle which is always so adamant when it inhabits the taro plant.

The taro beetle control system was specifically created to rid this pest and a pesticide was made containingBifenthrin 100 EC and Mustang 200 EC.

This pesticide was effective and allowed taro plants to grow healthier and in abundance.

Other than that there were also other plant derived pesticide demonstrations during the training.

Plant materials used for Plant Derived Pesticides (PDP) were Derris vine (Derris ecliptica) roots, Neem tree (Azedirachtaindica) seeds, Chili (Capsicum frutescens) ripe pod and Pyrethrum (Tanacetumcinerariaefolium) dried flowers were either grounded or smashed to finer powder form and mixed with water to extract pesticide ingredients out of the plant parts, add scrapped laundry soap and top up with water to spray tank mark and spray.

These are alternate local insecticides to the chemical insecticides supplied by agriculture supply stores.

NARI hopes that this trainings will help boost farmers’ knowledge so that they can better implement these farming methods for their own benefits.

Like this: Like Loading...