Make your vote count

ALL on board. The ticketing formalities formally closed at 4.06pm yesterday and the 2017 general election train is in motion.

So far everything has been smooth sailing but there may be some rough rides not too far ahead as the campaign proper beings in earnest from today.

We encourage Papua New Guineans to work towards a peaceful and trouble-free campaign and polling periods.

We are a passionate people and we do like out politics. We stick to our choice of candidate and ensure he or she gets over the line.But it is time we stand back and take a good at where past practices had landed us.

Has the brother or cousin brother of the person you voted for because he gave you so much improved your life?

Has he fixed up your roads, jetties, your schools and health centres?

If you say No, then you only have your past behaviour to blame.

Thankfully you have another chance to correct that mistake.

Do not be misled by what you can eat or drink now, or by the lure of money, or by sentimental attachments to family and friends.

Choice of political leadership is far too important to be squandered on trivial pursuits.

It is time to refocus on the principles and goals that our founding fathers dreamt of when they got together to petition our colonial administrator, Australia, to grant independence to PNG.

In those nostalgic years – between 1972 and 1975 – the founding fathers saw a future filled with the promise of a Christian nation steeped in ancient traditions.

They dreamt of:

A population which would receive a well-rounded education and rely on the skills and knowledge of its own people to develop the untapped resources for their sustenance;

a nation where all the hard work of citizens would be distributed fairly; and,

A nation whose ways and customs would be respected and remembered.

These concepts, carefully enshrined in the preamble to the Constitution, are as relevant today as they were then.

These dreams were clear, persuasive and free of nightmares.

The nightmares, when they did come, tragically were in the real world.

And they happened because of ever changing and poor political leadership.

Bad political leadership manifested itself in many ways upon the young nation.

PNG’s mineral and petroleum wealth was mined or pumped out but the proceeds were not flowing into renewable and sustainable industries such as agriculture.

Forest resources were and continue to be depleted at a faster rate than the nation’s ability to re-grow them.

The seas and river systems are teeming with fisheries and other marine resources but are being stolen and the nation sits helpless to fend off the thieving fleets.

The population grew unchecked and over the years became more querulous, dissatisfied, sick and hungry.

Papua New Guinea depends far more on international trade for consumables and upon aid from off-shore for its development efforts rather than on its own resources and efforts.

Public debts levels far exceed the nation’s ability to repay on reasonable terms even though PNG is often referred to as an island of precious metals floating on a sea of oil.

The public service has grown too fat.

Equally its will and ability to deliver services has grown thin.

Infrastructure nationwide is very poor. Poorer still has been the will and desire to maintain what little infrastructure exits.

Lawlessness, graft, corruption, and drugs and arms smuggling are growing at a healthy rate but law enforcement is malnourished and chronically ill.

Multi-national crime has sown its seeds here and terrorism is at PNG’s doorsteps.

Added to these ailments natural disasters such as malaria, pneumonia, TB and now AIDS are running rampant, decimating PNG’s youth’s populations.

These problems combined now post an acute danger to society.

These conditions have become problems today because of the choice of leaders PNG has made over the years.

The educated elites have the chance now to make a change – to reach out to the rural population and educate them on the electoral process.

If there is no education, be rest assured the voting trend of casing votes for candidates who they think and know is mostly likely to help them directly or help their families or help their village will happen again.

And the trend will continue if nothing constructive is done.

