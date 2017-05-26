Making dreams real

By PERO SIMINJI

EVERY one has a story to tell about one’s life and what they do to help others prosper.

Mother-of-four Moi Malala, 62, spent more than 40 years working in the country’s oldest library.

Malala, from Kerema, Gulf, began working at the PNG Institute of Public Administration College Library after completing her primary education.

After completing grade six at her village, she came to Port Moresby and attended Gordon High School (now Gordon Secondary) up to grade eight.

“In high school, there were not many people I encounter and interact with because the place was small and not many people were moving around,” she said.

“Port Moresby was more like my home town Kerema. I thought it would be like that for the rest of my life. But gradually things changed.”

She completed Grade Eight in December 1975 – two and a half months after PNG gained Independence.

“One of the most memorable moments in my life is lowering the Australian flag and raising our very own PNG-designed flag,” she said.

“I saw many people in tears while others were cheering. I was one of the crowd cheering as I knew it was my country and my people who will make their own decisions in life with no outside influence.”

Her education was put on hold when she was called in to be a library assistant at the PNGIPA.

“My education came to a stop there when I accepted to join as a library assistant after going through an eight-month course.”

The library was built in 1963. She joined 12 years later. It was first administered by Australians. She was part of that team until the transition period.

The old college library is still operating today serving students and the general public.

“I was the middle person for them (students and the general public) to help in accessing the information they were seeking to benefit of their learning.”

She is specialised in reader-service, providing correct books to what people want.

“The counter is where I am stationed to do the daily task of reader-service provider.”

Some of the staff she worked with had resigned, some left for other jobs.

She continued with her work as it was satisfying to help students in their research work, assignments and tests.

She has now been there for 42 years. With her vast experience in library work, she has helped students and people in finding the right information they need quickly because of her experience.

“I make sure they find the right information they want.”

Students come from all over PNG and she tries her best to make them comfortable and find what they want in the library easily.

Working in such an environment also made her realise the satisfaction of helping people achieve their goals in education.

“It’s not about how much I’m paid that made me to work the longest. It’s about being proud watching students I help excel in life academically. That is one of my ultimate goals so far.”

