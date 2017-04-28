Making waves over disability

By NAOMI WASE

DETERMINATION and will power can get one anywhere regardless of the difficulties and challenges one faces in life. Ask Isabella Kila.

She wants to be a lawyer. Kila, 22, from Central was born with a rare medical condition which left her without arms. But she was determined to achieve her dreams and is now studying law at the University of PNG.

Kila started her education at the Cheshire Home Disability Service Center in Port Moresby in 2001.

She learnt the basics such as reading and writing to cope with the normal life.

“I was there for four years and they saw that I was able to achieve anything like able-bodied people. So I was transferred to the Philip Aravure Primary School, a mainstream school,” Kila said.

At the school, Kila attended classes with able-bodied children.

“It was actually challenging because I was the only child with this condition. But I was determined to make sure that I achieved something that I really desired,” she said.

Kila remained strong and brave because she had to endure everything that came her way to achieve her dreams.

She sat for the national Grade Eight examinations with other students – the same paper, same timing and same materials.

Kila was selected to go to St Charles Lwanga Secondary School for Grade Nine and 10. Then she continued into Grades 11 and 12 at the Gerehu Secondary School.

After completing Grade 12, she was accepted by the University of PNG to study law. This is her second year.

“Some of the challenges I face are accessibility-wise, being excluded in activities like sports. But these never stop me,” Kila said.

She acknowledges her friends and families for their assistance and kindness. They always makes sure she has someone to talk to all the time.

Kila wants to be a human rights lawyer so that she can help people such as herself.

“What inspired me to become a lawyer are the people living with disabilities because I need to be there to fight for them and speak out for them,” she said.

She understands what they go through every day.

The RH Foundation supported Kila with her tuition fees for K6824. Co-sponsor Mal Varitimos gave her K2950.

RH Foundation general secretary J K Balasubramaniam wishes Kila success in her studies this year. He says the Foundation will continue to support her in the LLB programme with assistance from Varitimos and Kila’s family.

This is the second year that the RH Foundation is assisting Kila with her tuition fees.

For Kila, it is a big help in achieving her dream.

Lawyer Isabella Kila? You can bet on it.

