Malabag confident in hospital board

HEALTH and HIV/AIDS Minister Michael Malabag has confidence that the new Kerema General Hospital board will continue to improve health services and hospital functions under the leadership of chairman Christian Vinson.

Speaking at the swearing in of board members last Tuesday, Malabag said he had faith in those at the helm to serve the need of people in the province.

The board is made up of representatives in the private sector, community, hospital staff and the health sector.

Malabag said the Government had taken a stand to engage outstanding individuals onto the boards of general hospitals around the country for effective service delivery.

He commended businessman Philippe Blanchard and City Pharmacy’s Sudhir Kumar Guru for agreeing to be on the board.

Malabag said health was a priority area for the Government but during the current tough economic climate, the country was facing tremendous challenges in providing accessible, equitable and quality healthcare to its citizens.

