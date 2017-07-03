Malabag confident of retaining seat

MORESBY North-West MP and Health Minister Michael Malabag joined his Motu-Koitabu people of Baruni village outside Port Moresby last Friday to vote.

Malabag said he was confident of winning because he had delivered in the last five years and would continue doing that in the new government if he was elected.

“There are a lot of unfinished projects that I have not completed and I want to be given another five years again in order to complete everything that I have started.”

Malabag, who has spent much of his life in public service through helping communities, trade unions and in politics, said that for the last five years he has maintained a stand to deliver services and assist communities and not individuals.

“Being a leader of the people, you cannot help everybody at the end of the day,” he said.

“You have to help everybody through public services like building classrooms, aid posts and assisting police to calm down law and order problems because these are the areas that are going to help the communities at large and in those areas, I have done a lot in the last five years.”

He said there were a lot of legislative reforms, especially in the health sector, that needed to be done in the next five years.

“There are about three legislations that I have to bring to parliament especially for the health sector,” he said.

“We want to shape the destiny of our country.

“To do that needs a lot of experience to be a legislator to pass appropriate legislation for our country to go ahead and also help our people.

“I believe I have provided that leadership over the last five years and if mandated again, I will continue to provide that leadership in all aspects to govern Papua New Guinea,” Malabag said.

