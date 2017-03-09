Malabag gives buses to assist church activities

TRANSPORT woes are over for the Motu Bible Revision Project in National Capital District.

The project took delivery of a brand new 15-seater bus last week, courtesy of Moresby North West MP Michael Malabag.

The bus will enable the project’s team of translators to visit all Motuan villages in the National Capital District and Central Province on a regular basis to complete its arduous task. The project was launched in November 2010 with the support of the Bible Society of Papua New Guinea.

Malabag, who is also the Health and HIV Minister, said the project was essential to the United Church’s pastoral work in the Motuan community.

He also presented another bus to the United Church Laurabada Circuit.

