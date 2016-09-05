Malabag meets grandson for first time

By SHARLYNE ERI

MORESBY North West MP Michael Malabag met his grandson for the first time during a traditional ceremony at Tatana village last Saturday.

It is customary in Motuan customs that when the first child is born into a family, he or she and the mother remain in the house for a certain period of time.

The length of that period is often decided by family members.

The tradition of raka lasi involves a big feast for the family members of the mother and father of the child. The mother and the baby are brought out of the house for the first time.

The name and the gender of the baby are also announced during this ceremony.

Malabag attended as the father of Emily, the mother of baby Daera Bill Daera.

Emily and her baby spent a month and two weeks in the house.

During that time, she was not allowed to do household chores, nor touch food with her bare hands, nor touch her hair, nor leave the house with her baby. Malabag said such traditional practices were dying out.

Related