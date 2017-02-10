Malaria outbreak in Sohe

By OGIA MIAMEL

THERE is an outbreak of whooping cough in Ioma and malaria in Kira in Sohe, Northern, according to provincial health authority patrol officer Phillip Tahima.

Tahima told The National that through the recent combined patrol by Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Medical Ships and the provincial government they were able to detect the outbreak and send in reports for immediate assistance.

“We are now waiting for the provincial disease control office and health authority to take action and to tell us what to do next,” he said.

He said through the partnership they were able to assist people on the ground.

