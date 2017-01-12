Malaysian man appears in court for assault

A MALAYSIAN man accused of assaulting his employee appeared at the Boroko District Court on Monday.

Lau Kiing Hing, 54, from Sarawak, was alleged to have assaulted Junior Peter Tati by grabbing and dragging him at Glory Gardens, Eight-Mile in the National Capital District, on Dec 13.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi read the charges to Lau and set three bail conditions for him.

Following a conversion of Lau’s K300 police bail to district court bail, the court ordered him not to interfere with any witnesses, leave NCD without the authority or permission from the court and to surrender his passport to the clerk of court.

It was alleged that Lau King, who is the site manager for the Glory Gardens terminated an employee of the Glory Gardens after he was found to be working without a safety helmet.

Tati allegedly intervened and threatened to report Lau King to the International Organisation of Migration. He too was allegedly fired.

According to police Tati reacted to this and threw his safety helmet to the ground and was about to walk off when he was allegedly grabbed and dragged by Lau.

Lau allegedly did this for Tati to return the safety helmet and tools properly.

