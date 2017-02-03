Male wardens, inmates graduate from training

A GROUP of low to medium risk inmates and male wardens from Buimo prison in Lae graduated last Friday after a two-week male advocacy training.

The training was facilitated by Morobe Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee (FSVAC) secretariat office. Four male correctional service officers and 39 male inmates attended.

Chairperson for FSVAC secretariat office Zuabe Tinning said gender-based violence had been a complex issue and much attention had been given to women and children while men should also be trained to understand gender violence.

Topics such as health, gender, violence and overall issues which affect families and communities were addressed during the training.

The participants were trained to advocate against violence.

Buimo jail administration manager Judy Tara thanked FSVAC for facilitating the training and said the Correctional Services needed support from communities and stakeholders to carry out rehabilitation programmes.

“Inmates can be assisted by the communities and stakeholders through such rehabilitation programmes. Those inmates who were trained will now be engaged in the inmate outreach programme to do awareness on gender-based violence and domestic violence,” she said.

Many participants said the training was a positive step towards addressing family and sexual violence. They wished to share with other men in their respective communities after they were released from prison.

This training was the first of its kind.

It was supported and funded by the Australian government in partnership with the PNG government.

