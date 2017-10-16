Malnutrition rate in PNG high, says Konabe

By ELIZABETH VUVU

Papua New Guinea has one of the highest rates of malnutrition in the world, according to a Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) official.

The DAL’s director of food, Brown Konabe, said stunting was a common problem in the country with a rate of 48 per cent – making it the fourth highest in the world.

Stunted growth – also known as stunting and nutritional stunting – is a reduced growth rate in human development.

It is a primary manifestation of malnutrition, or more precisely under-nutrition, and recurrent infections such as diarrhoea and helminthiasis.

Konabe highlighted stunting during the World Food Day at the PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment at Vudal in East New Britain on Friday.

He said PNG had very critical issues with regards to child malnutrition.

“Our personal diet is dominated by carbohydrates such as sweet potato, taro, sago and less protein – that explains the high rate of stunting in PNG,” Konabe said.

“Almost 48 per cent of children less than five years old are stunted, which translates to almost 500,000 children in PNG being stunted.”

He said DAL was promoting cultivation of nutritious food crops and introduction of protein into the farming system.

“It is not very easy to introduce protein,” Konabe said.

“Our people are not familiar with cultivating protein and it is very expensive to access protein food.”

Like this: Like Loading...