Malnutrition stunts economy

NEARLY half the Papua New Guinean children have stunted growth from chronic malnutrition and it is taking an enormous toll on the country’s economy, a new research has revealed.

The ground-breaking report by Save the Children and Frontier Economics has found that child under nutrition cost the PNG economy up to US$1.5 billion (K4.65 billion) in a single year (FY 2015-16), representing 8.45 per cent of its gross domestic product.

In a statement released yesterday, Save the Children’s head of policy Majella Hurney said PNG had some of the highest child malnutrition rates in the world, and the fourth highest stunting rate for children under five.

Frontier Economics estimates malnutrition could be the underlying cause of up to 76 per cent of deaths of children under five, well above the global average of 45 per cent, with nearly 50 per cent suffering stunted growth.

“While many Australians are aware of high rates of child malnutrition in Africa, it is less widely known that our nearest neighbour in the region is also facing a nutrition crisis,” Hurney said.

“Not only does malnutrition pose a threat to the survival of children in PNG, it also poses a major threat to sustainable economic growth. If a child is malnourished during the first 1000 days of their life – from the time of conception to their second birthday – they will suffer cognitive and physical impairments that are permanent and irreversible.

“These impairments limit a child’s education and employment prospects. Reduced individual earnings translate into reduced economic productivity at the national level. This is how malnutrition can trap children in an inter-generational cycle of poverty.”

Hurney said food insecurity was not the core driver of such high child malnutrition rates. Rather, low rates of exclusive breastfeeding, and poor water, sanitation and hygiene practices contribute to a high prevalence of diseases such as diarrhoea, which causes and exacerbates child malnutrition.

Hurney said while the Australian government is the largest bilateral donor to PNG, latest available data indicates that only 0.1 per cent of its overseas development assistance to the nation was allocated to nutrition.

“The Government of Papua New Guinea is taking positive steps to improve child nutrition, but it cannot tackle a challenge of this scale alone. There is an urgent need for donors such as Australia to reallocate technical and financial assistance to support targeted interventions to improve child nutrition,” Hurney said.

“Our report shows that nutrition interventions have comparatively high economic and social returns on investment. It is critical to invest in human development as a foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic development.

“Otherwise, malnutrition will continue to undermine the great human and economic potential of our nearest neighbour.”

