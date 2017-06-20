Malohney scores double winner

FORWARD Wendy Malohney scored a double to help Wanderers beat United 2-0 in the Port Moresby women’s A grade hockey competition last Sunday.

Known by her peers as “Archer”, the part Bougainville and Manus lass scored twice in the opening half to dash United’s fight back.

Malohney hit the back of the net through a penalty corner in the 31st minute and scored eight minutes later for Wanderers to race away with the lead.

She was assisted by Chantellen Solian, captain Taninini Domara, Vagi Boga Pomoso and Lynette Aua, who all kept a close watch on United and ensured they did not score in the second half.

United goalkeeper Grace Loniu was busy all afternoon while interchange player Cathy Alau failed to fine along with up-and-coming player, Kimberley Bernard.

The win helped Wanderers maintain the second spot.

Another interesting game last Sunday saw the Terry Kiapin-led Bismarck Gold overpowering Golden Eagles 4-1.

Molly Popu was the first to score for Bismark Gold in the opening minutes of the game before Terry Solean and Majella Potuan added back to back goals to stretch the lead.

Golden Eagles, with their never-say-die attitude, saw Jennifer Kahai finding the back of the net in the 33rd minute before Cathreen Polongou sealed the match from a penalty corner. On Saturday, Seagulls drew 1-1 with Blades.

