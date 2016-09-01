Malu stars in Keleone’s victory

By HENRY MORABANG

FORMER Aroma schoolboys representative Tuai Malu played a starring role to help Keleone Green beat Marshall Lagoon Central 18-12 in the Central Premier League (CPL) Hoada Cup challenge at Pelegai village last Friday.

Malu played halfback, directing traffic for the Green Machine to run with ease against their Lagoon opponents.

Supported by hard-running centre Rapila Roa, flankers Pepena Ila and Eddie Otto, and no-nonsense second-rower Arava Manuma, Keleone gave Marshall Lagoon a run for their money.

Marshall Lagoons’ Winnie Potai, Matawa Vagi, Abosom Terah, Tavu Varage and hooker Jeffrey Amos, however, put up a good fight.

Lagoons coach Percy Eo made a reshuffle in a bid to stop Keleone from scoring but his opposite, Geno Vali Kila, had other ideas.

Abau district CPL coordinator Ripa Kalamo said the match was the best so far seen in the Abau leg of the tournament.

Kalamo said players were vying for selection into the Combined Aroma Coast team, who will play a visiting NSW Academy side this month.

In the other two games played at Pelegai last Friday, Aroma Coast beat Kavila 22-8, while Simla Keleone Pride beat Gaivakala 14-12.

League chairman Jack Kedea said that the quality of matches was improving. “Everyone wants to stake a claim in the side to take on the visiting Australian NSW Academy side,” Kedea said.

