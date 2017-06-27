Mama Halivim Mama gets K3.7m for projects

THE Mama Halivim Mama Association of Ialibu-Pangia in Southern Highlands has received a K3.7 million commitment to help its members.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill committed K2 million (K1m from the Ialibu-Pangia District Development Authority and K1m government support).

The National Gaming Control Board chief executive officer Imelda Argon committed K1m.

In addition, the National Fisheries Authority committed K500,000 and the Mineral Resources Development Authority pledged K200,000.

Association chairperson and founder, Ruth Undi, said the support would improve the livelihood of rural women and their families.

NFA official Geoff Puri said they were impressed with what Undi and her business partners had done to help women in Southern Highlands.

“What Undi is doing is very encouraging,” he said.

“We want to partner her with our programmes on inland fish farming. So we came on board to help her.

Women who want to join the association will pay K500 to become financial members and access loans to start their businesses.

Undi had provided K1m for the women to borrow.

She owns and operates Niugini Aviation and the Southern Cross Insurance Company.

Her husband, Roxon, owns Kana Construction Company.

