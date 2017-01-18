Mamose LLGs lack common roll update forms

MANY local level governments in the Mamose region faced a shortage of forms (Form 11) used in the common roll update exercise depriving eligible voters the right to update their data.

Electoral managers Simon Soheke (Morobe), Peter Yasaro (Madang) and Louisa Mateos (assistant electoral manager- East Sepik) confirmed that many people had been left out because of the shortage of the form.

Soheke said many community leaders continued to lodge their complaints at the Lae electoral office that many eligible voters cannotr be registered because of shortage of common roll update forms.

Mateos said they also lackForm 29 in six East Sepik districts. “Enrollment officers have listed the names of those who missed out on filling Form 29 to be included later during the objection period,” Mateos said.

Meanwhile Yasaro said the training and roll update materials for the Kovon and Simbai local level governments in Middle Ramu were still in Madang town waiting to be airlifted.

Other districts in Madang have started roll updates. Assistant returning officers are expected to assist in quality check this week.

Yasaro said Madang need another K300,000 for logistics, accommodation and allowances for the interior parts of of the province.

