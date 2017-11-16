Man, 35, who watched porn with adopted daughter fined

By ZACHERY PER

A COURT has fined a man K1000 for being in possession of pornographic movies stored in a compact disc which he was caught showing to his adopted daughter.

Goroka Magistrate Court Senior Magistrate Lorna Sani found the man, from Koalilombo village in Kagua-Erave, Southern Highlands, guilty of being in possession of the movies.

He said he had bought the disc from street vendors.

Sani told the 35-year-old man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of his adopted daughter, that what he did was “grossly offending against the accepted standard of decency, especially showing them to the adopted daughter who trusted him as her father”.

The man told the court that he was a first offender and had five schoolchildren to look after.

He is being remanded at the Goroka Police Station until he pays the fine.

The court heard that he locked himself and the girl in his room, when his wife and other family members were away, and showed the movie.

His wife later found out and reported the matter to police early this month.

He was charged with being in possession and showing indecent visual images.

