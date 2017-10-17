Man accused of murder remanded

A MAN charged with the murder of a civil servant and a man in Port Moresby has been remanded to await the completion of police files.

Dominic Aku Jason, 24, from Lumumbe village in Eastern Highlands, appeared in the Waigani Comittal Court charged with wilful murder, unlawful use of a vehicle and armed robbery.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli read the charges to him and adjourned the case to Nov 15.

Police alleged that on Jan 31, Jason and four accomplices were in a vehicle at Ela Beach where they followed a public servant who drove to his flat.

They allegedly held him up at the car park and got his car keys.

They allegedly shot him after a shot was fired from the direction of the flat. He died instantly.

The court heard that they also allegedly shot a man standing at the side of the road.

