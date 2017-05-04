Man admits insulting aunt, destroying properties

By DAPHNE WANI

A MAN from East Sepik expressed remorse to his aunt in court for destroying her properties and using insulting words.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday after the prosecution recommended a non-custodial sentence and a fine of not more than K300.

Naptalae Teloma, from Mariamba village of Angoram in East Sepik, admitted in the Boroko District Court, in Port Moresby, that he committed the offences and apologised.

He said he was willing to pay compensation to his aunt for insulting her and destroying properties.

Police said that on February 2 Teloma was drunk and went into his aunt’s house at Hohola Three, in Port Moresby, and destroyed cooking utensils. Teloma then walked out of the house swearing at his aunt and threatened to punch her and rape her in public. The prosecution recommended a non-custodial sentence and a fine not exceeding K300. Magistrate Alex Kalandi heard Teloma’s regret for the offences he committed and set down Tuesday for a decision.

