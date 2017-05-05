Man appears in court for assaulting son

A MAN from Southern Highlands appeared at the Boroko District Court yesterday for allegedly cutting his son’s fingers at Morata Two in the National Capital District.

Benjamin Kuna, 30, from Tindua village in Ilalibu-Pangia, was charged with assaulting his son Smith Kuna with a knife outside their house on April 14.

It was alleged that Kuna used the back of the knife and attacked Smith several times.

Police alleged that Smith received severe cuts on his four left fingers as a result of the knife wound which also caused much stress and pain to him.

Magistrate Mariestella Painap directed prosecution to make assessments on the seriousness of the injuries.

She said it was a serious charge against the defendant.

The prosecutor told the court that they would make necessary applications after assessing the medical reports of the victim. Kuna denied the allegations and told court that he was using the knife to hit Smith but when Smith struggled to pull the knife away, he cut himself.

Painap entered a not guilty plea and asked Benjamin to bring his witness to support his defence.

The case was adjourned for trial next week and Benjamin is not to communicate with his son pending the completion of the case.

