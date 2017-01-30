Man arrested, charged with wilful murder

A MAN in Rabaul, East New Britain has been arrested and charged with wilful murder following the death of his wife.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said the suspect had allegedly hit his wife on her head with a piece of wood during an argument along Atam Street, Ward 7 in Rabaul. The incident happened last Wednesday.

The woman fell unconscious in front of her children and died at the scene.

Police had identified the victim as Dorothy Bernard. The suspect identified as Dim Yakbum, 44, was an employee of Outspan Ltd. Tabali said the both the deceased and the husband are West Sepik and have three children.

He said the deceased was taken to hospital for a post-mortem while the suspect was now in police custody.

“Their children are without parents. They are now being looked after by relatives,” said Tabali.

He called on men in the province to refrain from arguing with their wives violently.

