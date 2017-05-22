Man asks court to allow him to repay funds used

By DEMAS TIEN

BUSINESSMAN Eremas Wartoto (pictured) has asked the Waigani National Court for a suspended sentence and to allow him to repay the money he had misappropriated eight years ago.

The court, presided by Justice George Manuhu, convicted Wartoto on March 9 for misappropriating K6.4 million belonging to the State.

Wartoto appeared in court on Friday and apologised to the court and the State for his wrongdoing and also for costing the State a lot of money to run the trial.

He asked the court to consider four important factors when deliberating on the type of penalty for his crime.

These factors were that he was a first time offender, he was willing to repay any amount imposed by the court as restitution, his health condition was not at its best and that he has contributed to the development of the country as a businessman.

Wartoto’s lawyer submitted that Wartoto was a good man and has been involved in many community activities helping the people of East and West New Britain.

He asked the court to consider his client’s medical condition as a special circumstance.

Lawyer representing the State submitted that Wartoto’s medical condition could be treated whilst he was in prison.

The State’s lawyer said a custodial sentence was called for in this case to act as a deterrent to other people misappropriating public funds.

The State’s lawyer also submitted that if the court ordered for restitution then Wartoto must repay the whole of K6,445,262.69 that he was convicted of misappropriating between Jan and June of 2009.

The court heard that the money was deposited into a company owned by Wartoto, known as Sarakolok West Transport, to renovate facilities at the Kerevat National High School in East New Britain, but Wartoto used the money for other purposes.

Like this: Like Loading...