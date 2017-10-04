Man asks court for time to file submission

By DAPHNE WANI

A MAN charged with the rape of a three -year-old girl asked the Committal Court in Waigani on Tuesday for time to file submissions.

John Drua, 33, from Migendi village, Kerowagi district, Chimbu, asked for a two-week adjournment through his lawyer from the Office of the Public Solicitor.

Magistrate Ben Kome granted the adjournment to allow time for this lawyer to file submissions in response to the police report on their investigation.

He will return to court on Oct 3.

Police alleged that on March 14, Drua led the minor away from her friends who she was chatting with.

The girl’s father was in a meeting with some men at the 12-Mile Adventure Park outside Port Moresby.

Only after the meeting did the father realise that his daughter was missing.

Drua has also been charged with deprivation of liberty.

