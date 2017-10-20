Man awaits trial after raping girl, 9

By Alphonse Porau

A man charged with rape of a nine-year-old girl in Port Moresby has been remanded in custody to await trial in the National Court.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar committed Larsen Niagau, 20, from Kanamanda village in the Wapenamanda district, Enga, to appear before a listing judge on Nov 6.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a minor.

Bidar told the court that based on the evidence given by the victim and witnesses, there was sufficient proof to commit the accused to trial.

“The main witness is the victim and the court sees that she is not lying because it was true that it happened to her,” he said.

“And in the witness’ statements, they also saw what happened, so with that, the court has found that there is sufficient evidence to commit the defendant.”

The court heard that the accused committed crime on April 27 at Pelican Street at Waigani, where he allegedly pulled the victim into the bush and forced his penis into her mouth and rubbed his penis on her private part.

While in the act, he was allegedly seen by some people and they reported the matter to police who apprehend and charged the accused.

