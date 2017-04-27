Man caught allegedly trying to get ILG certificate

A MAN from Bulolo in Morobe was nabbed by Lae police after he allegedly tried to obtain an Incorporated Land Group certificate through false pretence and forgery.

Sergeant Michael Alui from the Criminal Investigation Division in Lae said the accused allegedly planned with some officers from the Provincial Lands Department to obtain Incorporated Land Group certificates.

“The suspect allegedly conspired with some officers from the Lands Department and they forged one stolen sketch plan map number MPP-21 to apply for an Incorporated Land Group certificates,” he said.

Alui said police investigators caught the accused when he allegedly tried to obtain an Incorporeated land Group certificate for Baiune village in Bulolo.

“According to Investigations, he was not from Baiune village but he conspired with some staff from Lands and dishonestly applied for the Incorporated land Group certificate,” he said.

Alui said the accused was not a genuine land owner but tried to obtain the Incorporated Land Group certificate for his own benefit.

The accused has been charged with two counts of fraud, forgery and false pretence.

“These days many people have been forging documents and have applied dishonestly for things like titles and Incorporated Land Group certificates and that is uncalled for and against the law,” Alui said.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway by the Criminal Investigations Division to try to arrest and charge those Lands officers who had conspired with the accused.

Police said the alleged offence was a criminal act and those responsible would be arrested.

