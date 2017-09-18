Man caught red-handed in forgery act

By Alphonse Porau

A man who allegedly used forged documents to obtain a loan from a finance company in the National Capital District appeared at the Waigani Committal Court last week.

Johnny Sam, 28, from East Sepik, was alleged to have used the account of another person and forged the signature to obtain a loan from Norman Finance Ltd at Gerehu on Aug 29.

The complainant who was a female staff of the company received a loan application from the accused who claimed to be

John Lewa Opa, a doctor at Kerema Hospital.

After screening the loan application the complainant found that the account number was different and that there were two separate account numbers so she

called the accused to confirm the number.

Later, the defendant called the complainant and offered to give her some money and his bankcard if she processed the loan.

The complainant agreed and informed her colleagues about the plan. After an hour she called and informed the accused that the loan was processed and advised him to meet her at Rainbow Stop N Shop automatic teller machine (ATM) to pick up his card.

She had arranged three male staff to accompany her to the ATM who apprehend the suspect and took him to the Gerehu police station.

