Man charged with armed robbery to stand trial

The Waigani Committal Court yesterday committed a man charged with alleged armed robbery to stand trial at the National Court.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar made the ruling against Toho Peter, 20, from Chimbu, yesterday after finding sufficient evidence in the committal hearing.

Bidar said the defendant’s admission through his lawyer could be presented at the proper court as a mitigating factor so the court could be lenient on him during sentencing.

The lawyer also submitted that the accused has returned most items he had stolen and would return the rest soon.

“The court is only to rule on evidence before the court but whatever was raised can be presented in a proper court,” Bidar said.

The court heard that on April 7, the accused held up a female police officer at 4-Mile bus stop with a knife and stole her bag, two mobile phones worth K850 and K100.

The accused will return to court on Oct 31 to give his statement in relation to yesterday’s ruling and the court will give a listing date for trial at the National Court.

