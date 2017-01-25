Man charged with assault explains action

A MAN accused of assaulting and threatening his parents told the Boroko District Court that he was provoked and was only defending himself.

Alex Nathan was charged with threatening behaviour and assault for allegedly punching and threatening Ruth and Nathan Abedo on Jan 16 at Airport Transport Squadron Block (ATS) in the National Capital District (NCD).

Magistrate Tracy Ganai told Nathan to communicate with two witnesses and report to court before a trial date could be set.

Ganai told the police prosecutor to get in contact with Nathan’s arresting officer and witnesses to prepare for the trial.

Police allege that Nathan punched Ruth and pointed a knife at his father’s neck, threatening to kill him. On reviewing his bail, Ganai warned Nathan not to interfere, bribe or stop his parents from going to court. The matter will return to court on Feb 6 for pretrial review. Nathan’s K600 bail was extended.

