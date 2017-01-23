Man charged with assault

A MAN has admitted in court that he assaulted another man who attacked his son, saying it happened at a family gathering.

Fred Lokoloko, 40, from Gulf told the court that he punched Wilfred Fofosiar on Nov 29 last year at Gerehu Stage 2 in the National Capital District.

Magistrate Laura Kuvi ordered the probation officer to provide a pre-sentence report when the matter returns on Wednesday this week.

Lokoloko told the court that he and Fofosiar were married to the same family and were at a meeting at their father-in-law’s house.

The court found that Lokoloko was provoked because Fofosiar had assaulted his son early last year.

Kuvi said provocation was a defence in law “but it has to happen minutes or hours before you attack another person”.

