Man charged with bribery

A MAN from Duke of York island in Kokopo District, East New Britain, was arrested on Friday for allegedly bribing voters.

Acting provincial police commander Snr Insp Joseph Tabali said yesterday that Aaron Mesikua from Urkuk ward on Duke of York had been charged for trying to offer voters cash and food if they would vote for a certain candidate.

Meanwhile, three people from Marmar village in Bitapaka local level government were arrested after a man was killed at the weekend.

The murder had prompted election officials to defer polling from last Thursday to Saturday.

Tabali told The National that apart from these two incidences, polling in the province was relatively

quiet.

He the Gazelle and Rabaul districts concluded their polling on Saturday and he commended the people, candidates and supporters for allowing the process to be

completed without any major problems.

Seven teams are still in Kokopo and Pomio to complete polling.

Ballot boxes from areas wherepolling have completed had been collected and locked up, Tabali said.

