Man charged with dangerous driving causing death to stand trial

By JIMMY KALEBE

A MAN charged with dangerous driving causing death is expected to appear for trial at the Lae District Court today.

Paul Wagun, 54, from Kwahwie village, Yangoru, East Sepik, appeared for mention on Monday.

Three witnesses for the victim’s mum, Karkam Taylor, gave their side of the story before senior magistrate Jeremiah Singomat. The case was adjourned to today, with Singomat directing the defendant and the complainant to call in their witnesses.

Police alleged that on Feb 24 last year, Wagun was driving along the Okuk Highway into Lae after conducting an inspection at the Erap Juvenile Centre. He was alleged to be at high speed when trying to overtake a PMV bus and ran over a four-year-old girl, Maria Tindogo, at Pekpekman, 9-Mile. It is understood that Tindogo was with her mother, Taylor, then. Tindogo died of severe head injuries at the Angau Memorial Hospital four days later.

Like this: Like Loading...