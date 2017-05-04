Man charged with forgery, fraud freed

A MAN facing forgery and fraud charges was freed by the Waigani Committal Court on Tuesday because police were not ready with his file even after three months.

Joseph Ande, 46, from Puluwa, Tambul in the Western Highlands, was charged with one count each of forgery and fraudulently uttering and one count of intent to defraud.

Prosecution was seeking an adjournment for two weeks.

However, Ande’s lawyer told the court that the charges against Ande were serious and prosecution should have dealt with the case seriously.

“They should have fast-tracked the investigation. Asking for adjournment is a mere excuse and should not be entertained,” the lawyer said.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli told the court that the matter had gone on for well over three months and Ande needed a fair hearing, that he be discharged and his case be struck out for want of investigations.

His police bail of K1500 is to be refunded.

Police claimed that between Dec 20 last year and Jan 6, Ande allegedly forged and uttered false documents, namely a Class 1, Class 2 and Class 6 driver’s licences belonging to three men.

On the same dates, Ande allegedly tried to defraud another person at Westpac Bank in Port Moresby and falsely presented himself as Thomas Martin to conduct bank transactions.

Like this: Like Loading...