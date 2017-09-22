Man charged with misusing K6 million belonging to South Fly

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POLICE say a man has been charged with misappropriating K6 million belonging to the South Fly district in Western.

National Fraud and Anti-Corruption squad director Chief Superintendent Mathew Damaru, said Andrew Marubu from Bela village, Mendi, Southern Highlands, had been charged with false assumption of authority and misappropriation of K6 million.

He is on bail and expected to appear before the District Court for committal proceedings. Damaru said Marubu was serving as the first secretary to former South Fly MP Sali Subam when he allegedly diverted K6 million to a building supplier without consulting the members of the joint district budget priority committee.

The money was allocated by the Finance Department in October 2011 to South Fly under the Supplementary Budget for the construction of homes for health workers.

The K6 million was paid to the South Fly District Treasury account.

Damaru said police later found out that the scope of work for the project was changed after the money was paid to the South Fly District Treasury account. Police investigated the matter after being advised by former Chief Secretary, the late Sir Manazupe Zurenuoc, who was the then acting Finance Secretary.

Like this: Like Loading...