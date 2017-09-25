Man charged with rape remains in custody

By Alphonse Porau

A MAN charged with the rape of four minors has been remanded in custody because he lives in the same area as the four alleged victims.

Waigani Committal Court Magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the 48-year-old from Wandi village in Kundiawa, Chimbu he was likely to interfere with the four if released on bail.

The man was charged with four counts each of sexual penetration, sexual touching and persistent sexual abuse of a child.

Bidar told the man to find a lawyer to apply for his bail.

“You will not be granted bail because you live with the four victims (at an identified area in the National Capital District) and it is likely that you will interfere with the victims. For this reason you will remain in custody.”

The court heard that one of the girls was seven, two were six-year-olds and one was four.

It is alleged that his most recent alleged attack was on Sept 8 this year with one of the two six-year-olds.

It was then discovered that the man had previously attacked three other girls in similar fashion.

The matter will return to court for mention on Oct 24.

