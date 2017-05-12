Man charged for raping daughter gets 22 years

A MAN who sexually abused his daughter five years ago has been jailed for 22 years by the National Court in Waigani.

Justice Nicholas Kirriwom handed down the sentence on the man yesterday after his conviction last Friday. He said sexual abuse of young girls was a prevalent offence in the country, particularly in the province where the father came from. He said a tough punishment was warranted to act as a deterrent.

Justice Kirriwom took into account the mitigating factors which were that he was a first offender and had apologised to the court and his family.

He said the aggravating factors were that the victim was his daughter who he had tried to distant from the family to cover up what he did. The girl, who was required to testify against him in court, told of the bad experience she went through.

Justice Kirriwom said the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating factors.

The court heard that the accused sexually assaulted his daughter three times in 2012, at the age of 13.

