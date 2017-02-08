Man charged with robbing K2 million from airline refused bail

THE National Court in Waigani has refused bail for a man charged with armed robbery involving about K2 million from an airline.

Alex Una was charged with stealing K1.195 m from the airline staff by allegedly using guns.

Justice Panuel Mogish said a substantial amount was yet to be recovered.

“A staggering amount of K1.195 million was stolen from the Tropic Air Staff. There is no evidence that all the monies have been recovered.

There is a good chance that if granted bail, the applicant might hook up with his accomplices and deal with the money,” Mogish said.

Una sought bail on the ground that his accomplice Jeremaih Kundi was granted bail by the same judge.

Secondly Una was diagnosed with tuberculosis in Nov 2016 and needs medication.

Thirdly, he was the sole bread winner of his young family and denied committing the offence.

Mogish maintained that there were no good reason for the court to grant bail.

He said all cases were different and the court determined bail on their own merits.

