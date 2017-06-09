Man in court for allegedly stealing K400,000

A man charged with stealing more than K400,000 from his former employer appeared at the Waigani Committal Court on Monday.

Magistrate Cosmos Bidar adjourned the case against Blaze Mara, 40, from Kapo village in West New Britain to June 29, and extended his bail.

He allegedly committed the crime during the time of his employment as a finance manager with the non-governmental organisation Population Services International (PSI).

He allegedly diverted the money belonging to his former employer for his own personal use. An internal investigation also revealed that Mara allegedly stole unused travel advances for staff and diverted those funds into his personal account without the knowledge of his employer.

Police found that Mara was using three bank accounts and the Vanimo office staff cash advances were also paid into his Bank South Pacific personal account because PSI was using an ANZ account and there was no ANZ bank in Vanimo. It was alleged that Mara used his capacity as the finance manager to push for the transactions and the funds would then be remitted back to PSI’s account.

The staff obliged and the money was paid into his bank accounts over a period of 14 months between March 28, 2014, and May 5, 2015.

Police investigations revealed that a sum of K374,308.27 was paid into Mara’s two bank accounts.

Mara allegedly used other employees’ passwords and forged the directors’ signature to authorise the transfer of funds from the PSI account into his personal account.

Police investigations sighted 19 such transactions totalling up to K432,506.43.

