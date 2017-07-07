Man in court for double voting

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

A 25-YEAR-old man charged with double voting in the general elections appeared before the Waigani Committal Court yesterday.

It was alleged that on June 30, 2017, Eric Pps, from Wapenamanda in Enga, was double voting at a polling booth at 5-Mile Ridge in Port Moresby.

The court was told that scrutineers and the public reported Pps to the police after the offence was allegedly committed.

The court was also told that Pps was apprehended by police and he admitted that he voted three times after he was questioned by the police.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar said that it was the first election-related case to come before the court.

Police prosecutor Polon Koniu asked the court to adjourn the case.

It was a fresh matter

and would need more time to investigate and establish evidence.

Magistrate Bidar adjourned the case to Aug 8 and extended his bail of K500.

