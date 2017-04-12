Man defrauds govt of K5.3mil

By DEMAS TIEN

A BUSINESSMAN from Manus has been convicted by the National Court in Waigani for misappropriating K5.3 million belonging to the State.

Justice Panuel Mogish ruled yesterday that there was “overwhelming” evidence that David Kumalau Pondros, from Timonai in Lorengau, had dishonestly applied to his own use and the use of others K5,317,375.16 allocated for the Pomio Integrated Coconut Project in East New Britain.

Pondros was charged with conspiracy to defraud and misappropriation by the Investigation Task Force Sweep Team in Oct 2011.

The court discharged him from the charge of conspiracy to defraud because of lack of evidence and convicted him on the misappropriation charge.

Pondros was the managing director of his private company called David Consultants and Associates Limited.

He submitted a project proposal to the then Minister for National Planning and Monitoring Paul Tiensten on Oct 30, 2008, for a coconut integration facility to be built and operated in the Tol, Pomio, East New Britain.

The court heard that relevant financial documents were prepared and three payments were made into Pondros’ company account.

The first payment of K500,000 was deposited into the company’s account at the ANZ Bank on May 4, 2009; the second payment of K2.5 million was deposited into the company’s account at the Bank South Pacific (BSP) on Nov 17, 2009; and the third payment of K3 million was deposited into the same BSP account on Nov 20, 2010.

The court found that only K682, 624.84 was used for the rightful purpose by purchasing building materials to carry out the project.

The court found that the remaining K5,317,375.16 was used for other purposes and not on the project.

“As the managing director of the company it was his responsibility to ensure that monies withdrawn were for the purpose of the project.

“In this case there was evidence that his son and wife applied monies to their own use.

“They should also be investigated and charged like the accused,” Justice Mogish said in the court’s judgment.

Pondros will return to court on May 8 for submissions on sentence.

He is currently serving a five-year jail sentence at Bomana prison under a prior conviction for misappropriating K400,000 belonging to the people of Northern.

Like this: Like Loading...